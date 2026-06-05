Marquinhos Consoled Gabriel After Mistake in Champions League Final

PSG captain Marquinhos revealed the words he said to Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães after the dramatic Champions League final victory. Arsenal lost in the penalty shootout in the final held in Budapest, and Gabriel made a mistake in the decisive kick. According to Goal.com reports .

While PSG players ran to celebrate the victory, Marquinhos did not join his teammates but went to the side of his despondent compatriot. The experienced defender remembered going through a similar difficult situation himself in the 2022 World Cup and decided to console Gabriel.

Speaking to journalists during the Brazil national team camp, Marquinhos recalled those moments: "I was ready to celebrate, but as I started running, I saw him in front of me. My team was passing by him — just like my situation in 2022. I told him to be strong and keep his head up, because he had a great season and played brilliantly."

According to Marquinhos, he considers Gabriel the best center-back of the current season. "I told him that he was the best center-back in the world this season. He did not deserve to bear such a burden, because everyone wants to score in a penalty shootout, but luck may not be on your side," added the PSG captain.

For Gabriel, who showed consistent performance under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, this mistake became the most painful point of the season. However, Marquinhos emphasized that a single mistake should not negate the defender's work throughout the entire season and that he remains a crucial player for the national team.