The World Cup taking place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico is surprising Latin American fans not only with intense matches but also with unexpected events. According to the prestigious Latin American «Hablalonoticias» publication, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder of the Uzbekistan national team Abbosbek Fayzullayev has become a true social media phenomenon in Colombia following the match against Colombia.

Although our representatives lost 1:3 to Colombia in the first round, Abbosbek's brilliant play and charisma completely captured the attention of thousands of fans in the opponent's country, especially women.

Author of the historic goal at the Azteca Stadium

The first World Cup goal in the history of Uzbekistan football was credited to Fayzullayev. In the 60th minute of the match held at the legendary Azteca Stadium in Mexico, the following historic moment occurred:

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas managed to save a powerful and complex shot from team captain Eldor Shomurodov. However, Abbosbek Fayzullayev was the first to reach the rebounding ball. Despite not being very tall, with great speed and agility, he headed the ball into the opponent's net, celebrating our first-ever goal at the Mundials.

The new 'crush' of Colombian girls and comparison with Richard Rios

As soon as the match ended, the name of the Uzbek footballer climbed to the top trends in the Colombian segment of X (Twitter) and Instagram social networks. Colombian fans are calling him 'the cutest footballer of this Mundial'.

Local enthusiasts have even begun comparing Fayzullayev to the star and most charismatic player of their own national team, Benfica midfielder Richard Rios The unique style and appearance of the two footballers on the pitch are causing heated debates online.

Brief profile of Abbosbek Fayzullayev

Metric Details Age 22 years old Status at WC-2026 Author of the first WC goal in Uzbekistan's history Current club «Istanbul Bashakshehir» (Turkey) Former clubs «Paxtakor» (Tashkent), CSKA (Moscow)

From CSKA to Turkey: Love from international fans

No matter where Abbosbek Fayzullayev plays, he has a knack for becoming a crowd favorite in a short time. When he moved from Paxtakor to Moscow's CSKA in the summer of 2023, he also won the hearts of Russian fans.

Although he was transferred to the Turkish Super League side «Istanbul Bashakshehir» last year (summer 2025), many football fans in Russia are sincerely supporting the Uzbekistan national team at the Mundial specifically because of Abbosbek's participation in WC-2026.

Ahead, our representatives face an extremely intense match against Portugal. We wish great success to Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who broke the internet, and Fabio Cannavaro's pupils in the upcoming game!