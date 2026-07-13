The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed

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The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed

Abduqodir Husanov's agent Gayrat Khasbiullin shared an interesting story regarding the footballer's family life.

According to him, Husanov married early for the sake of family stability and a disciplined lifestyle. The agent emphasized that the footballer has no interest in nightlife, prefers spending his free time at home, and avoids unnecessary outings.

Khasbiullin stated that the wedding was not overly extravagant. Nevertheless, about 1,000 guests attended the ceremony.

The wedding took place before the Uzbekistan national team's flight to the UAE. Shortly after the ceremony, at 4:00 AM, Abduqodir departed with the national team.

The agent noted that the footballer even skipped his wedding night to stay with the team. He was offered the chance to fly the next day, but Husanov chose to travel with the rest of the national team players.

Abduqodir HusanovUzbekistanFootballTransferMarriage
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