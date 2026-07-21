Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe

·58·Sport
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe

Famous Colombian singer Shakira revealed how she connected with the French national team striker Kylian Mbappé It turns out that seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton acted as an intermediary in this introduction.

Mbappé appeared in the music video for the song prepared for the concluded 2026 World Cup. Shakira used his friendship with Hamilton to contact the footballer directly.

Shakira sent a message to Hamilton

The singer said she already knew about the close relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Kylian Mbappé That is why she asked the British racer for help in reaching out to Mbappé.

“I knew Lewis Hamilton was friends with Mbappé. So I wrote to Lewis: ‘Hey, introduce me to Mbappé’,” Shakira recalled.

Hamilton did not refuse the singer's request and resolved the matter very quickly.

Three stars met in a group chat

According to Shakira, instead of a formal introduction, Hamilton added all three of them to a group chat.

“He replied: ‘Sure, no problem.’ Then he added himself, Kylian, and me to a group chat. And I wrote to Mbappé. That’s how it happened,” the singer said.

Thus, three famous representatives from the worlds of music, football, and motorsport were united in one chat.

Mbappé participated in the music video

According to reports, Kylian Mbappé appeared in the music video for the song prepared for the 2026 World Cup. Shakira's attempt to contact the player was related to this creative project.

Mbappé was chosen as one of the main characters for the video not only for his skills on the pitch but also for his global fame.

Lewis Hamilton contributed to the project by facilitating communication between the two celebrities.

The connection between Shakira and football

Shakira has previously participated in musical projects dedicated to major football tournaments. Therefore, her working on another video related to a World Cup is no surprise to fans.

However, the fact that Hamilton was behind the introduction to Mbappé was an interesting detail for many. The communication that started with a simple message eventually led to the football star's participation in the video.

ShakiraKylian MbappéLewis HamiltonFootballMusic
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