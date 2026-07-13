Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'

·84·Sport
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'

The Pep Guardiola era has ended, and new rules are now in effect at the Etihad. Manchester City’s management is organizing a unique showcase match this Tuesday dedicated exclusively to transfers and loan deals. Around 25 club players are expected to demonstrate their skills in front of scouts from the English Championship and European clubs.

Zamin.uz has compiled the expected revolutionary changes and the latest transfer news from the 'Cityzens' camp.

Revolutionary showcase match: Who is on display?

According to renowned insider Alan Nixon, such showcase matches are becoming increasingly popular in European football. “Manchester City” intends to use this initiative to accelerate transfer processes by showcasing academy graduates, players returning from loans, and those not making the first team.

Key talents expected to feature in Tuesday's match:

  • Divine Mukasa – spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester and managed to make 6 appearances for the City first team.

  • Jaden and Reigan Heskey – the talented sons of former England star Emile Heskey.

  • Max Alleyne – recalled early from his loan at Watford last season due to a defensive crisis.

  • Other participants in the project: Spike Brits, Charlie Gray, and Issa Kaboré.

The Maresca era: Record signings and major departures

After Pep Guardiola’s successful 10-year tenure at the Etihad, Enzo Maresca has taken the reins. While Pep preferred working with a compact squad, Maresca favors a large and deep roster. The club has already taken several drastic steps in the summer transfer window:

Transfer direction

Players and financial details

New arrivals (Signings)

Elliot Anderson (from Nottingham Forest) – £116 million (the most expensive transfer in club history).

Jeremy Monga (from Leicester City) – £10 million plus bonuses.

Departures

John Stones and Bernardo Silva – left as their contracts expired.

Nathan Aké – left England to continue his career in Turkey.

What is the fate of Grealish and Phillips?

Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips have returned to Manchester after finishing their loan spells at Everton and Sheffield United and have already started training. However, their participation in Tuesday's showcase match is unknown, and their futures remain uncertain.

New coach Maresca may keep them to increase competition or let them go before the transfer window closes. Everything depends on the two stars' performance in training.

Pre-season Asia tour: Heading to Hong Kong and Seoul!

Manchester City” will head to Asia after the showcase match to conduct the main part of their pre-season preparations. Serious and exciting matches await the fans:

Revenge match: The tour begins in Hong Kong with a match against Inter. This game will be a unique repeat of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final, which was victorious for the club.

After that, the team will travel to Seoul, the capital of South Korea, to play friendly matches against K-League stars and Atlético Madrid.

Манчестер СитиПеп ГвардиолаЭнцо МарескаЛестер СитиНоттингем Форест
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