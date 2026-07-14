The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup

In the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, the Uzbekistan national team suffered a painful 1-3 defeat to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ending their tournament run. The striker who shattered our dreams by scoring twice against our goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov in that match Yoane Wissa had to overcome very difficult, even terrifying trials before reaching his current success.

Zamin.uz presents the incredible story of a footballer who represented his country with honor at the World Cup and showed true heroism off the pitch.

“I screamed, but I couldn't breathe...” — The 2021 attack

Yoane Wissa's life, not just his World Cup goals, could have ended back in the summer of 2021.

On July 1 of that year, a 36-year-old woman named Laetitia waited near the home of Yoane Wissa, who was playing for the French club Lorient, and asked for an autograph. The footballer suspected nothing. But this was the beginning of a sinister plan.

Near midnight, the woman returned and knocked on the door. As soon as it opened, she threw a strong acid liquid into the footballer's face. The criminal's goal was to kidnap the footballer's young daughter.

From Yoane Wissa's court testimony: “I opened the door and some liquid was thrown in my face. I screamed and couldn't breathe.”

Despite suffering severe burns, Yoane gathered his strength, resisted the attacker, and saved his daughter. Thanks to thedoctors' urgent surgery, he managed to save his eyesight, although he is now forced to use special eye drops for the rest of his life.

Psychological trauma and panic attacks

This incident left not only physical but also severe psychological scars. The footballer and his wife returned to life with the help of a psychologist for a long time. While his wife suffered from severe depression, the footballer himself began to suffer from panic attacks.

Yoane Wissa: “After that incident, I became a very closed person. I can't be in a place with strangers. Even when I walk on the street, I always look back with anxiety. I can't sleep if there is a stranger near me at night.”

The path from a horrific crime to a World Cup star

The true motive of the woman who committed this crime was revealed during the investigation and shocked everyone. Laetitia had lied to her boyfriend about being pregnant and, to cover up that lie, wanted to kidnap someone's baby and pass it off as her own. Most terrifyingly, a day after attacking Wissa, she attacked another Gambian woman, leaving her with 25% burns on her body.

After four years of court proceedings, the criminal was sentenced for attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a minor to 18 years in prison.

But these events did not break Yoane; on the contrary, they pushed him to become even stronger:

Acid attack

July 1, 2021

Acid was thrown in his face near his home. Heroically saving his daughter, he underwent major eye surgeries.

Flight in England

2021–2025

He moved to the English Premier League club Brentford and became one of the team's main stars with his strong will.

Super transfer

September, 2025

The wealthy English club Newcastle bought this talented striker for 55 million pounds .

World Cup 2026 hero

June, 2026

He scored 3 goals in the World Cup, including 2 goals against Uzbekistan, leading the DR Congo team to a historic stage.

“He never complained...”

Wissa's former teammate Pierre-Yves Hamel describes his inner strength as follows:

“After the attack, he never complained once, he didn't blame fate. Yoane just wanted to live and develop by looking forward. His success today is a worthy reward for his tireless work.”

Yoane Wissa is not only a skilled striker who breaks through the opponent's defense on the pitch, but also a true symbol of willpower who has overcome life's most brutal trials.