Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans

One of the brightest stars in the football world, Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland, returned home with an unexpected gift after his participation in the World Cup. As the Norway team plane landed at Oslo Airport, all eyes were on a strange object in the striker's hands. According to Ixbt.com, the footballer brought back a taxidermy statue of a raccoon holding a bottle of whiskey, purchased in Texas. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

This quirky souvenir was bought for 750 USD at the famous "Wild Bill’s Western Store" in Dallas. The Norwegian goalscorer joked about the situation on his social media pages, commenting, "He followed me home." This incident quickly sparked widespread discussion among football fans and the media.

Choosing a name for the new companion

Erling Haaland not only showed off this strange gift but also conducted a poll among his fans on his Instagram page. He decided to use his fans' help to name the raccoon. Suggested options included names like "Cowboy," "Ranger," "TEX," and "R.O.W." This shows that the player's spirits remain high even after a defeat.

Recall that this World Cup was of historical significance for the Norway national team. The Scandinavians reached the quarter-finals and left the tournament only after losing 2-1 to the England national team. Erling Haaland scored 7 goals during the tournament, proving once again that he is the true leader of his team.

According to the Associated Press, the footballer noted that this tournament changed his life completely. "To be honest, I think this competition changed my life," says the Manchester City striker. For him, the adventures in North America will remain unforgettable not only for the sporting results but also emotionally.

As Haaland said goodbye to the USA, he left emotional words in his posts. "Goodbye USA, it was very touching. Thank you for making it special," he added. Now, the striker is expected to return to Manchester City after a short vacation to prepare for the Premier League matches.

This event once again confirmed how interesting the lives of football stars off the pitch are to fans. The 750-dollar raccoon statue will undoubtedly become one of the most famous items in Haaland's collection in the near future.