Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat

·73·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is relaxing with his family to overcome the emotional distress following his final World Cup. The star forward, who could not hold back tears after the round of 16 defeat against Spain at the stadium in Dallas, is currently recharging his batteries on a sunny vacation. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Al-Nassr star has gone on a private vacation with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Rodriguez posted a photo on her Instagram page with a smiling Ronaldo, signaling that the player's mood has significantly improved. This break is considered crucial for the 41-year-old footballer's emotional recovery after the tournament dubbed his "last dance."

In the tournament held in North America, Ronaldo managed to score a total of three goals, finding the net against Uzbekistan and Croatia. However, the 1-0 defeat to Spain put an end to his dreams of winning the world title. After the match, Ronaldo emphasized that he would not make any hasty decisions about his future while emotional.

Reflections on the future

"I am sad to be leaving the World Cup in this way. I gave my all, I did everything I could. This was my last World Cup, now I have time to reflect and be with my family. I will not make any decisions while emotional," the footballer stated in his post-tournament interview.

Speaking about his legacy in the national team, Ronaldo emphasized that he was able to change the history of Portuguese football. According to him, he played for the national team for 23 years and won three major trophies. "Before Cristiano arrived, Portugal had won nothing," added the former Manchester United star.

His relationship with Georgina Rodriguez has become a primary source of stability in the footballer's final years of his career. The couple, who met in Madrid in 2016, is raising a large family today and navigating the pressures of global fame together. Such family retreats are seen as one of the secrets to Ronaldo's longevity in professional sports.

For now, whether Ronaldo will continue his international career remains in question. Fans and experts are eagerly awaiting his next move, but for the moment, the most important thing for the footballer is mental peace and family happiness.

Криштиано РоналдоПортугалияФутболЖаҳон ЧемпионатиGeorgina Rodriguez
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