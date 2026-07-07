Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed

·53·Sport
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed

Samarkand's Dynamo club has announced its readiness to consider transfer offers for Uzbekistan national team defender Jahongir Orozov. This was officially stated by the club's management to Eurasia Football .

Targeted by a German giant with a $1 million release clause

In recent days, reports have increased regarding serious interest from European clubs in the 22-year-old center-back.

  • According to information from the prestigious German publication Kicker , Orozov has caught the attention of Borussia Mönchengladbach. The German team sees him as one of the primary candidates to strengthen their defensive line.

  • The Samarkand club's management disclosed the release clause amount set in the player's contract: this sum is 1 million US dollars . If any club is prepared to pay this amount, the Dynamo management is ready to cooperate.

Agent's statement: Russian offer rejected

The player's agent, Shahriyor Eshboyev, also confirmed that the transfer rumors surrounding Orozov are not unfounded. According to him, there is interest in the defender from the following countries:

  • Italy and Germany;

  • Turkey and the Netherlands;

  • Russia.

The agent also mentioned that the parties have already rejected an official offer from the Russian club Rubin. The club's management stated that while most reports in the media are rumors, they are ready to consider any official and serious offers.

Cannavaro's trust and debut at the 2026 World Cup

Jahongir Orozov is a product of the Bunyodkor academy and began his professional career there. In 2023, he transferred to the Turkish club Eyüpspor, but failed to break into the first team, appearing in only one Turkish Cup match.

After returning to Uzbekistan and joining Dynamo, he quickly became an irreplaceable leader of the team and received a call-up to the national team.

National team career: The defender was included in the Uzbekistan squad for the 2026 World Cup and played in two matches at the tournament. His inclusion in the starting lineup was due to a serious injury to defender Husniddin Alikulov. Once it was clear Alikulov could not participate in the World Cup, head coach Fabio Cannavaro called up Orozov to replace him.

To date, Jahongir Orozov has played 6 matches and scored 1 goal for the national team.

Jahongir OrozovBundesligaBorussia MönchengladbachUzbekistanFootball Transfers
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