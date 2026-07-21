Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final

The Spanish national team defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final, becoming world champions for the second time in their history. After the decisive match, Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal shared a brief but touching conversation that caught the attention of fans.

The young Spanish winger said that Messi encouraged him and urged him to stay on his path. Yamal emphasized that he values these words as much as the gold medal.

“He is the best player in history”

Lamine Yamal said he has respected Messi since childhood and that the Argentine star has always been a source of inspiration for him.

“He is the best player in history, someone I have always looked up to. At the end of the game, I expressed my respect for him,” said Yamal.

Although the two players faced each other as opponents in the final, their post-match interaction became a shining example of mutual respect in sports.

What advice did Messi give Yamal?

According to the Spanish player, Messi advised him to continue on the path he has chosen in his career and to keep developing.

“He told me to keep following my own path and that the future belongs to our generation.”

These words held special significance for Yamal, as they came from someone he has watched since childhood and considers one of the greatest players in world football.

“These words are as valuable as a gold medal”

Along with the championship medal he received after the final, Yamal considers Messi's motivational words one of the most important memories of his career.

“These words mean as much to me as the gold medal around my neck,” he said.

For the young winger, the 2026 World Cup was the first world championship of his individual career. Along with winning a trophy on the biggest football stage, he also received important advice from his idol.

Spain stopped Argentina in the final

The final between Spain and Argentina was a tense battle. The score remained level during regular time, and the winner was decided in extra time.

Spain won 1-0, lifting the World Cup again after 2010. Argentina, despite reaching the final as the defending champion, could not retain the title.

A symbolic meeting between two generations

The conversation between Messi and Yamal was one of the most symbolic moments of the final. On one side stood a legend who defined an entire era of world football, and on the other, one of the main stars of the future.

Yamal lifted the trophy, and Messi gave him important words for the road ahead. Spain became champion, but this post-final dialogue remained one of the most touching scenes of generational transition in football.