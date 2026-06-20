Abbosbek Fayzullayev's Emotional Post After Historic Goal

·54·Sport
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's Emotional Post After Historic Goal

Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who opened a new chapter in Uzbekistan's football history by scoring against Colombia in his World Cup 2026 debut, shared his most exciting impressions with fans on social media.

The Istanbul Bashakşehir and national team player posted a series of photos from the historic match held at the legendary Azteca Stadium in Mexico on his official Instagram page. The post quickly gained the love and attention of thousands of fans.

The meaning behind the photos: Respect for the father and grand dreams

The photos posted by Abbosbek were not just match stills, but embodied deep emotions:

  • Historic moments: The main part of the post consisted of the most intense and exciting minutes of the clash with Colombia.

  • A cherished frame: Among the images was an old, precious photo of Abbosbek's father with a football stadium in the background. This points to how crucial his family's support was in reaching his current level.

  • Final philosophy: The last photo in the series featured a resonant quote in English: "Big dreams require huge sacrifices".

The skilled footballer did not write an extensive caption for this touching and meaningful post. He concluded his thoughts with just one word: "Speechless".

Fayzullayev's double record at the 2026 World Cup

Regardless of the result of the match against Colombia (1:3) on June 18, 22-year-old Abbosbek Fayzullayev permanently etched his name into world football chronicles with two indicators:

Record type

Established record

Historic first goal

Author of Uzbekistan's first-ever goal in the final stage of the World Cup (60th minute).

Anthropometric record

The shortest player to score a header at the World Cups in the new century (21st century).

Recognition from fans and experts:

Abbosbek's courage on the pitch and humility off it are making him a favorite player not only in Uzbekistan but worldwide. His post once again proved how much hard work and dedication lie behind true victories and dreams.

A match against Portugal awaits our representatives. We wish the national team and Abbosbek Fayzullayev strength and success on the path to more historic goals and victories!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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