Breaking news ahead of World Championship-2026: Razambek Jamalov will not go to Astana

With just a few days left before the start of the Freestyle Wrestling World Championship hosted by Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, unexpected changes have been made to the Uzbekistan national team roster.

The initial squad included in the United World Wrestling (UWW) list was revised, and new names were approved in two important weight categories. The biggest news for fans is that Olympic champion and one of the team leaders, Razambek Jamalov, will not participate in the upcoming world championship.

Major changes in the squad: Who will replace Jamalov and Poyonov?

By decision of the coaching staff, the following rotations were finalized in two weight classes:

In the -74 kg weight category: Young and promising wrestler Javohir Choliboyev will defend the honor of Uzbekistan instead of Paris 2024 Olympic champion Razambek Jamalov, who was initially on the list;

In the -97 kg weight category: Boymurod Azimov took the place of Sherzod Poyonov and earned the opportunity to compete in the world arena.

Complete and updated roster of the Uzbekistan national team:

The following freestyle wrestlers will defend the honor of our country on the mats of Astana:

-57 kg: Asadbek Saidtorayev

-61 kg: Gulomjon Abdullayev

-65 kg: Mashrabjon Uzakov

-70 kg: Shahzodbek Yarashev

-74 kg: Javohir Choliboyev

-79 kg: Mirzo Hayitov

-86 kg: Bobur Islamov

-97 kg: Boymurod Azimov

-125 kg: Sardorbek Kholmatov

When and where will the competition take place?

Location: Astana, Kazakhstan;

Dates: It will take place from October 24 to November 1.

Heading to the world championship with fierce competition and an updated squad, this global tournament will become a serious test and an important experience ground for Uzbek wrestlers.