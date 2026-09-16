An unprecedented, historic, and sensational event has taken place on the European football map. The UEFA Executive Committee has made an official decision to hold the 2028 UEFA Super Cup match at the famous «Astana Arena» stadium in the capital of Kazakhstan. As a result, in August 2028, football fans from Kazakhstan and across Central Asia will have a unique opportunity to witness firsthand a super-clash between two top European clubs — the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League. This match will go down in UEFA history as a record fixture organized for the prestigious European club trophy at the easternmost point of the continent.

However, as soon as this news was published on global networks, the biggest wave arose in England — among the fans of «Manchester City». Thousands of fans of the Uzbek defender shining in the «Citizens» squad, Abdukodir Khusanov, demanded that Pep Guardiola's team travel to Astana in 2028 and lift this trophy high above their heads in a fraternal country located right next to Khusanov's homeland. So, why did UEFA choose Astana, in which cities will the finalists be decided, and can Abdukodir Khusanov achieve his dream of winning a European trophy on Central Asian soil?

The easternmost final in UEFA history: Astana's record

Historic facts of significance for Kazakhstan and the entire region:

As the 16th country in history: The modern «Astana Arena» complex, built in 2009, will host the most prestigious match in its history, making Kazakhstan the 16th country to host the UEFA Super Cup;

Geographical record: The city of Astana will set an absolute record as the easternmost geographical point on the continent where official European cup finals under the UEFA flag have been held;

Where will the finalists be decided?: The winner of the 2028 Champions League will be determined in the magnificent «Allianz Arena» in Munich, and the Europa League champion at the National Stadium in Bucharest, and both global giants will head towards Astana in August.

«We must win this cup for Khusanov!»: The fan wave in Manchester

Discussions and passions among Manchester City fans on social networks:

Final on the border of Uzbekistan: Fans enthusiastically accepted the fact that the Super Cup match will take place in a region adjacent to Abdukodir Khusanov's homeland — Uzbekistan, emphasizing that this will be a moment of true pride for the Uzbek legionnaire;

«We will take the cup to his homeland»: English fans on the networks are urging their team to win the 2027/2028 European season, saying: «We must win this title for Khusanov», «We will bring the cup to the doorstep of Abdukodir's homeland»;

Long-flight jokes: Some fans comment on the long distance and the joy of travel: «First Amsterdam, and now Astana. UEFA has truly chosen one dreamed-of final and one final with a "good luck on your flights" message».

The task ahead of Khusanov and «City»: How to secure a ticket to Astana?

The scenario for the Uzbek star stepping onto the green pitch of Astana:

European club championship is a must: For this dream of Manchester City fans to come true, the team must win either the UEFA Champions League or the main Europa League trophy in the 2027/2028 season;

A celebration for Central Asian fans: If Manchester City and Khusanov reach Astana, it will become a historic event not only for Kazakhstani fans, but also for thousands of Uzbek fans to see their hero live;

The rise of regional football: Entrusting a match of such high status to Central Asia is clear proof that the region's football infrastructure fully meets global standards.

This UEFA decision regarding Astana has brought Central Asian football into the global spotlight, and now millions of fans are hoping to see Abdukodir Khusanov's championship stride in his home region in 2028.

Do you think Manchester City can conquer the European throne in the 2027/2028 season and lift the UEFA Super Cup high in Astana together with Abdukodir Khusanov? Will UEFA entrusting such a prestigious final to our neighbor Kazakhstan pave the way for European super matches to be held in Uzbekistan in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments and proudly share this historical good news analysis from the football world with all football fans and your loved ones!