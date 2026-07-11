Razambek Jamalov triumphs in Georgia: defeats American opponent in the final

Uzbek freestyle wrestler and Paris 2024 Olympic champion Razambek Jamalov has won the prestigious RAF tournament held in Georgia. Our compatriot faced a tense battle against American Jarrett Jakes in the final.

The outcome of the decisive bout remained uncertain until the final points, but Jamalov once again demonstrated his ability to maintain composure under pressure in major competitions.

The final was a hard-fought contest

Razambek Jamalov performed confidently throughout the tournament, reaching the final.

In the decisive match, he was challenged by US representative Jarrett Jakes. The wrestling was intense and evenly matched.

In the end, the Uzbek athlete secured a 3:2 victory and claimed the tournament's top prize.

Olympic champion proves his class once again

Razambek Jamalov continues to achieve high results even after winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This victory in Georgia further solidified his reputation on the international stage and served as a good preparation for upcoming major events.

Another gold result for Uzbekistan

Jamalov's victory marks another significant achievement for the Uzbek wrestling school.

In particular, the win over a strong American opponent in the final demonstrated our compatriot's high technical and mental level.

Now, the main focus will be on Razambek Jamalov maintaining this momentum in future international competitions.