Bektemir Melikuziev knocks out Tajik opponent in the 2nd round in Dubai

The Uzbek super middleweight boxing star Bektemir Melikuziev (18-1, 12 KO) celebrated another brilliant victory at a professional boxing night held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Uzbek boxer faced Karomatullo Sharipov (4-3-1, 3 KO) in this bout, demonstrating complete dominance and defeating his opponent via a heavy knockout in the second round.

Absolute dominance in the ring: Second early victory in 2026

Bektemir Melikuziev once again proved his top physical form and punching power this season:

Two fights — two knockouts: This match was the second for Bektemir in 2026. He had also finished his previous opponent early;

Professional record: Following this success, the Uzbek boxer brought his total win count to 18 (12 by knockout), solidifying his position as one of the most dangerous contenders in the weight class.

A big clash ahead: Jaime Munguia called out for WBA title fight

After the quick victory over Sharipov, all attention turned to the anticipated big fight against the reigning champion:

Mexican star's challenge: The famous Mexican boxer and reigning WBA super middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (47-2, 35 KO) recently declared he is ready to face Melikuziev in his next title defense after defeating Russian Nikita Zony: «I think Melikuziev is next. You are the next opponent, my friend!», Munguia stated;

Agreement reached: Renowned American sports journalist and boxing insider Chris Mannix reported that both sides have already fully agreed on all main terms of the championship bout: «Munguia will fight Melikuziev. I don't believe he will vacate the title voluntarily. I am told they have officially agreed on the terms of the fight», the insider reported.



If this super fight is officially announced, it will be Bektemir Melikuziev's biggest championship test of his professional career and one of the most anticipated events of the year for Uzbek boxing fans.