Uzbek MMA fighters in Tbilisi: Uzbekistan wins 8 medals at the World Championship

The World Championship for adults and youth, held under the auspices of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), has concluded in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

More than 800 of the strongest martial artists from 60 countries participated in this prestigious week-long tournament. In intense clashes against the world's leading fighters, members of the Uzbekistan national team demonstrated high skill, ultimately securing 8 medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze) for our delegation.

Adult national team: 7th place on the podium and a gold medal

The main (adult) national team of Uzbekistan won 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal, placing them in the top seven worldwide (7th place) in the overall team standings:

Ogiloy Jumanova (79.4 kg) — World Champion: Having fought with great determination, our compatriot was deemed unrivaled in her weight category, rising to the top of the podium and winning the gold medal;

Mustafo Kadamov (61.2 kg) — Silver medal: Secured the vice-championship in a tense final bout;

Janobiddin Sattorov (83.9 kg) — Bronze medal: Took a place on the podium in the heavyweight category.

Youth (U-20) world ranking: 5th place and an all-Uzbek final

The youth competitions were even more uncompromising and filled with bright moments. Our representatives took 5th place among 60 countries with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals:

Historic all-Uzbek final: The final bout in the 79.4 kg weight category took place between two Uzbek athletes. In the fight for the gold medal, Khurshidakhon Roziqova defeated her teammate Nilufar Urolova to become the world champion, while Urolova took home the silver medal;

Doniyor Kuvondiqov (88.4 kg): Added a silver medal to the team's treasury;

Firdavs Atamuratov (61.2 kg) and Feruzbek Payziyev (93 kg): Won bronze medals in the competition.

Results and medal statistics of Uzbekistan athletes

Category Athlete Weight class Medal Overall team rank Adults Ogiloy Jumanova 79.4 kg Gold 7th place Adults Mustafo Kadamov 61.2 kg Silver Adults Janobiddin Sattorov 83.9 kg Bronze Youth (U-20) Khurshidakhon Roziqova 79.4 kg Gold 5th place Youth (U-20) Nilufar Urolova 79.4 kg Silver Youth (U-20) Doniyor Kuvondiqov 88.4 kg Silver Youth (U-20) Firdavs Atamuratov 61.2 kg Bronze Youth (U-20) Feruzbek Payziyev 93.0 kg Bronze

Overall team performance: Who took the lead?

As expected, the Russian national team took first place in the overall team standings at the World Championship in Tbilisi. Russian athletes managed to collect a total of 40 medals: 12 gold, 3 silver, and 9 bronze in the youth competitions, and 9 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze among the adults.

The 8 medals won by Uzbek fighters in this prestigious arena once again prove that the status of the national mixed martial arts school is rising year by year on the international stage.