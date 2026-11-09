Uzbek MMA fighters in Tbilisi: Uzbekistan wins 8 medals at the World Championship

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Uzbek MMA fighters in Tbilisi: Uzbekistan wins 8 medals at the World Championship

The World Championship for adults and youth, held under the auspices of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), has concluded in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

More than 800 of the strongest martial artists from 60 countries participated in this prestigious week-long tournament. In intense clashes against the world's leading fighters, members of the Uzbekistan national team demonstrated high skill, ultimately securing 8 medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze) for our delegation.

Adult national team: 7th place on the podium and a gold medal

The main (adult) national team of Uzbekistan won 1 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal, placing them in the top seven worldwide (7th place) in the overall team standings:

  • Ogiloy Jumanova (79.4 kg) — World Champion: Having fought with great determination, our compatriot was deemed unrivaled in her weight category, rising to the top of the podium and winning the gold medal;

  • Mustafo Kadamov (61.2 kg) — Silver medal: Secured the vice-championship in a tense final bout;

  • Janobiddin Sattorov (83.9 kg) — Bronze medal: Took a place on the podium in the heavyweight category.

Youth (U-20) world ranking: 5th place and an all-Uzbek final

The youth competitions were even more uncompromising and filled with bright moments. Our representatives took 5th place among 60 countries with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals:

  • Historic all-Uzbek final: The final bout in the 79.4 kg weight category took place between two Uzbek athletes. In the fight for the gold medal, Khurshidakhon Roziqova defeated her teammate Nilufar Urolova to become the world champion, while Urolova took home the silver medal;

  • Doniyor Kuvondiqov (88.4 kg): Added a silver medal to the team's treasury;

  • Firdavs Atamuratov (61.2 kg) and Feruzbek Payziyev (93 kg): Won bronze medals in the competition.

Results and medal statistics of Uzbekistan athletes

Category

Athlete

Weight class

Medal

Overall team rank

Adults

Ogiloy Jumanova

79.4 kg

Gold

7th place

Adults

Mustafo Kadamov

61.2 kg

Silver

Adults

Janobiddin Sattorov

83.9 kg

Bronze

Youth (U-20)

Khurshidakhon Roziqova

79.4 kg

Gold

5th place

Youth (U-20)

Nilufar Urolova

79.4 kg

Silver

Youth (U-20)

Doniyor Kuvondiqov

88.4 kg

Silver

Youth (U-20)

Firdavs Atamuratov

61.2 kg

Bronze

Youth (U-20)

Feruzbek Payziyev

93.0 kg

Bronze

Overall team performance: Who took the lead?

As expected, the Russian national team took first place in the overall team standings at the World Championship in Tbilisi. Russian athletes managed to collect a total of 40 medals: 12 gold, 3 silver, and 9 bronze in the youth competitions, and 9 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze among the adults.

The 8 medals won by Uzbek fighters in this prestigious arena once again prove that the status of the national mixed martial arts school is rising year by year on the international stage.

IMMAFMixed Martial ArtsWorld ChampionshipUzbekistan national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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