Manchester Utd vs Bournemouth: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

46 Michael Carrick decided to make a substitution at half-time. Matheus Cunha (Manchester United) came on for Youri Tielemans.

46 The second half has started.

45+3 The referee blows the whistle to end the first half, bringing the opening 45 minutes of the game to a close.

45+3 What was Harry Maguire (Manchester United) thinking? He won't get away with this. The referee shows him a yellow card.

45+3 Carlos Baleba (Manchester United) collects the rebound outside the box, and his shot sails just over the crossbar.

45+2 Play is stopped. James Hill (Bournemouth) commits a foul in the challenge for the ball. Knowing he's at fault, he raises no complaints or gestures.

45 2 minutes added to the match.

45 Amad Diallo (Manchester United) is penalized for a foul. Jarred Gillett had a clear view and blew his whistle.

43 Goal! A terrible mistake by the opponent presented an opportunity to Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth), and he slotted the ball home from close range. 0:2.

41 Mason Mount (Manchester United) delivers an inaccurate corner kick into the penalty area.

41 Brilliant save! Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) had plenty of time and space inside the box after receiving a precise pass, but his shot towards the bottom right corner was brilliantly saved by Đorđe Petrović.

40 The referee made an easy decision. Youri Tielemans (Manchester United) is shown a yellow card for a foul moments earlier.

38 Justin Kluivert delivers the free-kick into the middle. Ryan (Bournemouth) controls the ball and places it into the bottom left corner, making it 0-1.

37 Ayden Heaven (Manchester United) is booked for a foul on his opponent. Jarred Gillett makes an easy decision.

36 Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) commits a foul in the challenge for the ball.

36 Manchester United is controlling the game very well in midfield with precise passing.

32 Youri Tielemans (Manchester United) missed a golden opportunity, his cross into the box was blocked by defenders.

29 Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) tried to find a teammate's head inside the box, but the cross was too strong.

27 This yellow card is fully deserved. Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) made a rather harsh challenge, and Jarred Gillett didn't hesitate to book him.

26 The corner kick taken by Bournemouth was well dealt with by Senne Lammens (Manchester United).

26 Manchester United players are stringing passes together nicely, waiting for the right moment to attack, but there's a mistake and they lose possession.

24 Đorđe Petrović (Bournemouth) tried to find one of his teammates, but put too much power on the cross and the chance was wasted.

22 Jarred Gillett shows a yellow card to Andrey Santos (Manchester United) for a rough foul.

22 Match: Manchester United - Bournemouth. Score: 0-0. Commentary: 1:3 – total shots on target statistics.

20 Mason Mount (Manchester United) floats the ball into the box, it wasn't a bad decision, but it didn't find its target as none of his teammates could reach it.

19 Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) received a short pass inside the penalty area and found space to shoot, but his effort went over the crossbar and the chance was wasted.

18 Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) received a pass near the penalty area, took aim and shot. His effort was directed at the center of the goal, but Senne Lammens was alert and the score remains unchanged.

15 Evanilson (Bournemouth) goes into a challenge very roughly, and Jarred Gillett blows his whistle for a foul.

15 Bournemouth are currently controlling the ball through accurate passing between players.

11 Ryan (Bournemouth) tried to dribble past an opponent, after which the ball was cleared. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded for Manchester United.

9 Bournemouth failed to make the most of the corner kick, and the defenders cleared the ball away.

9 Ryan (Bournemouth) tried to pass, but it was blocked. The referee and one of his assistants signaled that a corner kick has been awarded to Bournemouth.

8 Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) lofts the ball into the box, but Đorđe Petrović is quicker to claim it.

8 Brilliant play from Manchester United. The players are controlling the ball, mostly passing in one touch. They are dictating the pace of the game right now.

7 Борнмут бурчак зарбасидан унумли фойдалана олмади, Сенне Ламменс (Манчестер Юнайтед) сакраб тўпни эгаллаб олди.

6 Ryan (Bournemouth) receives the ball near the edge of the box, but his shot is blocked.

5 What a miss! The corner cross was met in the box by the unmarked Ryan (Bournemouth) with the goal at his mercy, but he miscued his header and the ball went wide of the left post.

4 The referee and his assistant pointed to the corner flag. Bournemouth will have a chance to create a dangerous moment near the opponent's goal.

4 Marcus Tavernier's (Bournemouth) cross is blocked.

3 Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) tried to reach the ball, but caught the opponent's legs as well. Jarred Gillett blows his whistle for a foul.

1 James Hill (Bournemouth) tried to create a chance, but the pass was too heavy.

1 The first half of the match is about to begin.

19:00 The players have taken to the pitch and the match is about to begin. Bournemouth will kick off.

19:00 Today's match referee will be Jarred Gillett.

19:00 Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's clash.