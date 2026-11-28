Premier League: Manchester Utd vs Brentford. Kick-off: 28 November, 20:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Manchester Utd starting lineup: 1. Lammens S., 2. Dalot D., 16. Diallo A., 13. Dorgu P., 8. Fernandes B. (captain), 5. Maguire H., 37. Mainoo K., 6. Martinez Li., 18. Tielemans Y., 15. Yoro L., 11. Zirkzee J.

Manchester Utd head coach: Pochettino M.

Brentford starting lineup: 1. Kelleher C., 20. Ajer K., 19. Anthony J., 24. Damsgaard M., 27. Janelt V. (captain), 33. Kayode M., 23. Lewis-Potter K., 11. Ouattara Da., 18. Sangare M., 4. van den Berg S., 13. Wilson C.

Brentford head coach: Andrews K.