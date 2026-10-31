Bournemouth vs Leeds: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Bournemouth vs Leeds. Kick-off: 31 October, 20:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Bournemouth starting lineup: 1. Petrovic D., 12. Adams T., 10. Christie R., 9. Evanilson, 5. Hill J., 19. Kluivert J., 37. Rayan, 14. Silva A., 15. Smith A. (captain), 16. Tavernier M., 3. Truffert A.
Bournemouth substitutes: 21. Adli A., 7. Brooks D., 4. Cook L., 18. Diakite B., 20. Di Gregorio M., 11. Gannon-Doak B., 22. Kroupi E. J., 30. Rodriguez A., 6. Soler J.
Bournemouth head coach: Rose M.
Leeds starting lineup: 1. Trafford J., 4. Ampadu E., 2. Bogle J., 9. Calvert-Lewin D., 30. Elvedi N., 3. Gudmundsson G., 7. James D., 24. Justin J., 5. Muharemovic T., 22. Tanaka A., 10. Wilson H.
Leeds substitutes: 11. Aaronson B., 23. Bahoya J., 26. Bard M., 15. Bijol J., 44. Gruev I., 8. Longstaff S., 14. Nmecha L., 18. Stach A., 16. Zetterer M.
Leeds head coach: Farke D.
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