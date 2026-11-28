In the 12th round of the English Premier League, Manchester United hosted Brentford at their home ground, Old Trafford. The match was dominated by the visitors and ended in a crushing 0-4 defeat for the Mancunians.

Wilson's brace and late goals

Brentford striker Callum Wilson put the hosts in a difficult position by scoring a brace in the first half alone — he found the back of the United net in the 19th and 32nd minutes.

The visitors continued to capitalize on their opportunities in the second half. Kristoffer Ajer extended the lead in the 82nd minute, and substitute Kevin Schade sealed the final score in the 90+1st minute of stoppage time — 0-4.

Following this defeat, Manchester United remains in 19th place in the league table with 8 points. Brentford has increased their points tally to 20, climbing to 5th place.