Sensation in the EPL: Manchester United suffer heavy home defeat to Bournemouth

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Sensation in the EPL: Manchester United suffer heavy home defeat to Bournemouth

Another unexpected sensation was recorded in the 8th round of the English Premier League: hosting Bournemouth at their home ground, Manchester United failed to put up any resistance against their opponent, suffering a heavy 0:3 defeat.

Following this failure, the Mancunians' internal tournament crisis deepened further, dropping the team into the dangerous lower part of the standings.

Chronicle of the defeat at Old Trafford: 3 shots by the visitors

Bournemouth acted with a well-thought-out and precise plan throughout the match, making effective use of the created chances:

  • Minute 38 (Opening goal): As a result of an active attack by the visitors, Ryan sent the ball into the MU goal, opening the score (0:1);

  • Minute 43 (Second strike): Just five minutes later, Marcus Tavernier took advantage of defensive chaos to increase the lead to two goals (0:2);

  • Minute 71 (Final blow): Trying to save the game in the second half, the hosts made another mistake on the counter-attack — Evanilson brought the score to 0:3.

Disaster in the standings: MU in 16th place

This match seriously changed the positions of the teams in the competition:

  • Bournemouth rising: Thanks to this victory, the "cherries" brought their points tally to 9, rising to 13th place in the championship table;

  • «Manchester United» in the danger zone: With only 7 points, MU dropped to the 16th position of the standings following the results of the 8th round.

Match protocol:

EPL. Round 8

«Manchester United» — Bournemouth 0:3

  • Goals: Ryan 38, Tavernier 43, Evanilson 71.

  • Manchester United: Lammens, Haven (Martinez, 65), Yoro, Maguire, Dalot, Tielemans (Cunha, 46), Baleba (Zirkzee, 72), Diallo (Lacey, 78), Andrey Santos, Mount, Mbeumo.

  • Bournemouth: Petrovic, Antonio Silva, Adam Smith (Kroupi, 87), Hill, Truffert, Kluivert (Gannon-Doak, 63), Lewis Cook (Christie, 75), Tavernier (Diakite, 87), Adams, Ryan, Evanilson (Adli, 87).

English Premier LeagueManchester UnitedBournemouth
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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