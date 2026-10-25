Sunderland vs Leeds: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

60 James Justin (Leeds) takes a shot, but

60 Christopher Rigg (Sunderland) makes a brilliant run into the box, but his powerful shot is bravely blocked by a defender.

59 Sunderland had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

58 Nilsen Angulo (Sunderland) shoots from outside the box towards the bottom right corner, but James Trafford makes a brilliant save to deny him.

57 Brenden Aaronson (Leeds) commits a foul in attack and the referee blows the whistle.

56 Tarik Muharemovic (Leeds) found enough space in the box from the corner. His header was heading towards the left post, but the goalkeeper made a brilliant save.

56 The ball went out of play, it's a corner kick. Leeds can continue their attacking pressure.

55 Ethan Ampadu (Leeds) clearly forgot the golden rule: 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.' He made a rough challenge, and Stuart Attwell had no choice but to blow his whistle.

52 Regis Le Bris makes a forced substitution. Nordi Mukiele cannot continue due to injury and is replaced by Omar Alderete (Sunderland).

51 The rebound fell to an unmarked Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds) inside the box, but his shot went over the crossbar. That was a very dangerous chance! The ball went out of play, and Sunderland will restart with a goal kick.

48 Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland) is down injured and the referee has stopped the match for medical attention.

47 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) makes a foul, and Stuart Attwell blows his whistle.

46 Everything is ready for the start of the second half.

45+2 The referee blows the whistle for the end of the first half, and the players are heading to the dressing rooms.

45 1 minute added to the main time.

43 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds) charges towards the goal, but the defender tracks back in time to dispossess him.

41 Stuart Attwell spots the foul by Brian Brobbey (Sunderland) and blows his whistle without hesitation.

40 Following a free kick from medium range by Sunderland, the cross was blocked by one of the defenders.

39 Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) makes a rough challenge and gets a yellow card. The referee had no doubts. Sunderland have a chance from a medium-range free kick.

38 Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds) goes in very hard on his opponent, and the referee blows his whistle for a foul.

36 6:2 is the total number of shots taken by both teams.

34 Nilsen Angulo (Sunderland) commits a heavy foul. Stuart Attwell stops the play and is making a decision.

32 Sunderland is slowing down the game's tempo with one-two touch passes. It's getting very difficult for the opponents, running without the ball is taking a heavy physical toll.

30 The wall stood firm and easily blocked Enzo Le Fée's (Sunderland) powerful shot from just outside the penalty box.

29 Stuart Attwell shows a yellow card to Ethan Ampadu (Leeds) for a foul. Sunderland are awarded a free-kick from the flank, and a cross into the box is expected.

26 Brian Brobbey (Sunderland) makes a brilliant run. He goes one-on-one with the goalkeeper, shapes to shoot, but the keeper bravely rushes out to claim the ball.

22 The ball, delivered from a medium-range free kick by Sunderland, was blocked by one of the defenders.

21 Stuart Attwell blows his whistle for a foul by Ao Tanaka (Leeds). Sunderland win a free-kick, though the position is not ideal for a direct shot on goal.

20 Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds) delivers a cross into the box from the flank, but his pass is blocked.

19 Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland) signals in pain and asks for medical attention. The extent of his injury is currently unknown.

17 Sunderland seem to be finding their rhythm and are controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

15 Tarik Muharemovic (Leeds) won the ball and beat his marker, but his run was halted by referee Stuart Attwell for a foul in the attack.

13 Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland) fires it over the crossbar! The ball goes out of play, and a goal kick is awarded to Leeds.

11 Brian Brobbey (Sunderland) was nearly through on goal, but the linesman raised his flag for offside.

9 Thanks to a brilliant defensive block, Leeds' corner kick came to nothing.

8 Sunderland failed to capitalize on the corner, James Trafford (Leeds) jumped and claimed the ball.

7 Brian Brobbey (Sunderland) escaped his marker and shot from mid-range towards the bottom left corner, but James Trafford was positioned well and easily claimed the ball. Sunderland win a corner.

6 Leeds failed to score from a medium-range free kick as Robin Roofs (Sunderland) jumped high to block the delivery.

6 Noah Sadiki (Sunderland) attempted a sliding tackle, but referee Stuart Attwell blew his whistle for a foul. Leeds win a free kick.

4 Jayden Bogle (Leeds) plays a great ball into the box, but a defender intercepts and easily clears the danger.

3 Jayden Bogle (Leeds) shoots from outside the box, well wide of the left post. The ball goes out of play, and Sunderland will restart with a goal kick.

1 The match has just started.

21:30 Leeds gets the game underway.

21:30 Today's match will be officiated by Stuart Attwell.

21:30 In the match details, you can review the team line-ups ahead of kickoff.