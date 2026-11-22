The "Aristocrats" conceded four goals to their opponent in front of their own fans. This result was one of the most serious blows of the season for the London club. However, the most notable aspect of the match is not just the score: Chelsea recorded an unwanted statistic that has not been seen for 67 years.

In the 11th round of the English Premier League , Chelsea hosted Leeds at home. The match ended in an unexpected and heavy defeat for the hosts — 1:4.

Chelsea lost 1:4 at home to Leeds. This defeat not only affected the Londoners' position in the league table but also brought to light an unwanted 67-year-old statistic in the club's history. Now, Xabi Alonso's side remains under fan criticism and mounting pressure.

Chelsea repeats 67-year historical series

According to the Chelsea Dodgers page, Chelsea has lost to both Leeds and Tottenham at home this season. The club last faced such a situation 67 years ago.

As a reminder, the Londoners also suffered a setback at home in the eighth round. At that time, Tottenham defeated Chelsea 2:0 in the derby.

Now, the 1:4 defeat at the hands of Leeds has further worsened this negative statistic.

Xabi Alonso under fan criticism

Following the heavy defeat against Leeds, the dissatisfaction of Chelsea fans has intensified.

The Chelsea Dodgers report noted that the team's players were heavily booed during the match. Head coach Xabi Alonso also faced mockery and criticism from the fans.

This situation shows that dissatisfaction with the team's results is growing. In particular, losing to important rivals at home in succession is becoming a serious cause for concern for the fans.

Chelsea remains in 8th place in the Premier League table

After the defeat to Leeds, Chelsea remained in eighth place in the English Premier League table.

For the London club, the main task now is to stop the losing streak, regain the fans' trust, and not fall further behind in the fight for the top spots.

However, the repetition of a 67-year-old unwanted statistic and the heavy home defeat may further increase the pressure surrounding the team. How Xabi Alonso's charges will emerge from this situation will be revealed in the upcoming matches.