In the 11th round of the English Premier League, Chelsea suffered a heavy home defeat to Leeds. The Londoners lost 1-4 at Stamford Bridge. Following this result, Alonso's team, which has now lost three of its last four matches, has dropped to 8th place in the league table.

From the opening minutes, the visitors showed they had come not just to avoid defeat, but to win. Although Chelsea opened the scoring through Emega, the lead did not last long.

Emega put the Londoners ahead in the 25th minute. However, just three minutes later, Okafor equalized. Thus, the first half ended 1-1.

Leeds punishes Chelsea in the second half

After the break, the visitors increased their attacking intensity. In the 53rd minute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty to put Leeds in front.

Six minutes later, Okafor scored his second goal of the match, extending the lead to two. In the 90+1st minute, Aaronson sealed the final score — 1-4.

As a result, Leeds secured three important points in London, while Chelsea suffered a heavy defeat in front of their own fans.

Chelsea's inconsistent results

Having lost for the third time in their last four league matches, Alonso's side has dropped to 8th place in the standings with 16 points.

Leeds, meanwhile, moved up to 6th place with this victory, bringing their total to 17 points. The visitors returned from London not only with a big win but also with a significant climb in the table.

Match details: Chelsea vs Leeds

EPL, 11th round

Chelsea — Leeds — 1:4

November 21. Stamford Bridge.

Goals: Emega (25) — Okafor (28, 59), Calvert-Lewin (53, penalty), Aaronson (90+1).

Chelsea: Martinez, Acheampong (Gusto, 73), Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria (Kenda, 73), Lavia, Caicedo (Henderson, 22), Estevao (Neto, 64), Palmer, Rogers, Emega (Welbeck, 63).

Leeds: Trafford, Justin, Elvedi, Muharramovic, Bogle (Stach, 86), Ampadu, Tanaka (Rodon, 86), Gudmundsson (Bard, 90+1), Longstaff (Wilson, 90+1), Okafor (Aaronson, 73), Calvert-Lewin.

Yellow cards: Gudmundsson (37), Lavia (48), Bogle (68), Longstaff (84).

Result: Chelsea is in 8th place with 16 points, and Leeds is in 6th place with 17 points.