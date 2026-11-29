All 63 Important only 5

75 Conor Gallagher (Tottenham) commits a foul during an attacking move.

73 Corner kick. A chance for Tottenham.

71 We're set for a substitution: Conor Gallagher (Tottenham) is coming on for James Maddison.

71 Tottenham make a change: Luca Williams-Barnett replaces Omar Marmoush.

70 Tottenham have a corner now.

70 0-2 What a goal! James Maddison (Tottenham) scores directly from a corner, curling it past Robin Roefs. 0:2.

69 Trouble for Regis Le Bris as Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland) is forced off with a serious injury. Christopher Rigg comes on to replace him.

69 Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland) is signaling for medical attention. The extent of his injury remains unclear.

66 Trai Hume (Sunderland) is shown a yellow card for a foul.

64 Peter Bankes shows a yellow card to Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland) for a heavy challenge.

63 Play is stopped as Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) goes down with an injury; the physio is coming on.

61 Peter Bankes shows a yellow card to Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), who isn't surprised given the late and heavy challenge.

60 Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham) overhits his chip into the box and fails to find a teammate.

56 Archie Gray (Tottenham) concedes a free kick for a foul. Peter Bankes had a clear view and blows his whistle.

55 Tottenham have a chance to score from a corner.

55 Robin Roefs makes a brilliant save to deny Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) following a lovely lofted cross.

53 Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) concedes a foul for an unfair challenge while pressing in attack.

51 Sunderland have a corner kick opportunity, but the defender clears the ball.

49 Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) whips in a cross, but the defence clears it away to safety.

48 Some great controlled play and passing in the middle of the pitch from Tottenham.

47 Play is halted as Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham) is caught offside.

46 The referee blows the whistle to get the second half underway.

45+4 The first half has just ended.

45+3 Andrew Robertson (Tottenham) commits a rough challenge and the referee blows for a foul.

45+1 Jules Ahoka (Sunderland) anticipates the lofted pass and races into the box one-on-one. He fires a low shot towards the center, but Antonin Kinsky makes a brilliant save.

45 3 minutes of added time.

45 It looks like a red card for Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham) after that tackle. Peter Bankes won't tolerate that and blows for a foul.

44 Trai Hume (Sunderland) pounces on a lucky rebound in the box, beats his man, but fires his shot just over the bar.

43 Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) concedes a foul after a fierce tackle.

42 Omar Marmoush (Tottenham) floats a cross into the box, but the defense deals with it comfortably and intercepts.

39 Andrew Robertson (Tottenham) whips a cross into the box, but it's blocked.

37 Peter Bankes blows for a foul after Trai Hume (Sunderland) challenged too aggressively for the ball.

35 0-1 James Maddison (Tottenham) latched onto a delightful pass inside the box and slotted it past the keeper. What a brilliant finish!

34 Noah Sadiki (Sunderland) connects with a brilliant cross and fires at goal, but his shot sails over the bar.

32 Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) picks up the ball and fires a shot from the edge of the box well over the bar.

31 Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham) tries to create a chance with a brilliant long ball, but his pass is blocked.

28 Penalty appeal! James Maddison goes down under a challenge. Players surround the referee, but he waves it away. Play continues.

26 Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham) tries his luck from distance, but his ambitious effort sails just over the bar.

25 Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland) tries to curl the free kick over the wall, but his effort misses the target.

24 Sunderland are awarded a free kick from long range.

23 Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) is booked by Peter Bankes for a foul on an opponent.

22 Omar Marmoush (Tottenham) strikes from the edge of the box, but miscues it and sends the ball well over the bar.

22 Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham) races towards goal, but the defender tracks back well to make the challenge.

20 A Tottenham player times his run too early and the referee blows for offside.

19 Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) holds his opponent back to stop him reaching the ball; the referee blows for a foul.

19 Tottenham take the free kick short.

17 Jules Ahoka (Sunderland) clearly isn't following the Golden Rule. A reckless challenge leaves Peter Bankes with no choice but to blow for a foul.

17 Tottenham are dictating the tempo with some crisp, short passing.

15 Tottenham take the corner, but the defence clears it well to end the danger.

12 The ref has checked the VAR and upgraded Thomas Meunier's (Sunderland) yellow card to a straight red. He's off!

12 A red card! Thomas Meunier (Sunderland) is sent off for a dangerous challenge. Peter Bankes's decision stands.

11 VAR Play is halted as the referee receives a signal to review Thomas Meunier's (Sunderland) earlier challenge via VAR. This could be a red card!

10 Thomas Meunier (Sunderland) is booked for a foul.

8 Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham) with a reckless challenge; Peter Bankes blows for a foul.

7 Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham) goes for the ball but catches the opponent's legs. Peter Bankes blows for a foul.

4 Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland) collects the ball, beats his man and fires from range, but his effort goes well wide of the right post.

3 Sunderland are knocking the ball around nicely.

1 Dominic Solanke (Tottenham) slides a through ball, but a defender intercepts it.

1 The referee blows the whistle and we are underway.

19:05 The players are on the pitch and kick-off is moments away. Sunderland to get us started.

19:05 Peter Bankes is the referee for today's match.

19:05 The starting XIs have been announced; check them out in the Lineups section.