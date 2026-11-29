Sunderland vs Tottenham: live text commentary (Premier League)
Sport1 min read37
Premier League: Sunderland vs Tottenham. Kick-off: 29 November, 19:05 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Sunderland starting lineup: 22. Roefs R., 29. Ahoka J., 32. Hume T., 18. Isidor W., 28. Le Fee E., 17. Mandava R., 12. Meunier T., 20. Mukiele N., 13. O'Nien L. (captain), 27. Sadiki N., 7. Talbi C.
Sunderland head coach: Le Bris R.
Tottenham starting lineup: 31. Kinsky A., 30. Bentancur R., 14. Gray A., 20. Kudus M., 10. Maddison J., 22. Marmoush O., 3. Robertson A., 19. Solanke D., 16. Tonali S., 37. van de Ven M. (captain), 6. van Hecke J. P.
Tottenham head coach: De Zerbi R.
Live report0-2 LIVE
- 75Conor Gallagher (Tottenham) commits a foul during an attacking move.
- 73Corner kick. A chance for Tottenham.
- 71We're set for a substitution: Conor Gallagher (Tottenham) is coming on for James Maddison.
- 71Tottenham make a change: Luca Williams-Barnett replaces Omar Marmoush.
- 70Tottenham have a corner now.
- 700-2What a goal! James Maddison (Tottenham) scores directly from a corner, curling it past Robin Roefs. 0:2.
- 69Trouble for Regis Le Bris as Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland) is forced off with a serious injury. Christopher Rigg comes on to replace him.
- 69Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland) is signaling for medical attention. The extent of his injury remains unclear.
- 66Trai Hume (Sunderland) is shown a yellow card for a foul.
- 64Peter Bankes shows a yellow card to Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland) for a heavy challenge.
- 63Play is stopped as Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) goes down with an injury; the physio is coming on.
- 61Peter Bankes shows a yellow card to Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), who isn't surprised given the late and heavy challenge.
- 60Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham) overhits his chip into the box and fails to find a teammate.
- 56Archie Gray (Tottenham) concedes a free kick for a foul. Peter Bankes had a clear view and blows his whistle.
- 55Tottenham have a chance to score from a corner.
- 55Robin Roefs makes a brilliant save to deny Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) following a lovely lofted cross.
- 53Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) concedes a foul for an unfair challenge while pressing in attack.
- 51Sunderland have a corner kick opportunity, but the defender clears the ball.
- 49Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) whips in a cross, but the defence clears it away to safety.
- 48Some great controlled play and passing in the middle of the pitch from Tottenham.
- 47Play is halted as Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham) is caught offside.
- 46The referee blows the whistle to get the second half underway.
- 45+4The first half has just ended.
- 45+3Andrew Robertson (Tottenham) commits a rough challenge and the referee blows for a foul.
- 45+1Jules Ahoka (Sunderland) anticipates the lofted pass and races into the box one-on-one. He fires a low shot towards the center, but Antonin Kinsky makes a brilliant save.
- 453 minutes of added time.
- 45It looks like a red card for Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham) after that tackle. Peter Bankes won't tolerate that and blows for a foul.
- 44Trai Hume (Sunderland) pounces on a lucky rebound in the box, beats his man, but fires his shot just over the bar.
- 43Sandro Tonali (Tottenham) concedes a foul after a fierce tackle.
- 42Omar Marmoush (Tottenham) floats a cross into the box, but the defense deals with it comfortably and intercepts.
- 39Andrew Robertson (Tottenham) whips a cross into the box, but it's blocked.
- 37Peter Bankes blows for a foul after Trai Hume (Sunderland) challenged too aggressively for the ball.
- 350-1James Maddison (Tottenham) latched onto a delightful pass inside the box and slotted it past the keeper. What a brilliant finish!
- 34Noah Sadiki (Sunderland) connects with a brilliant cross and fires at goal, but his shot sails over the bar.
- 32Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) picks up the ball and fires a shot from the edge of the box well over the bar.
- 31Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham) tries to create a chance with a brilliant long ball, but his pass is blocked.
- 28Penalty appeal! James Maddison goes down under a challenge. Players surround the referee, but he waves it away. Play continues.
- 26Jan Paul van Hecke (Tottenham) tries his luck from distance, but his ambitious effort sails just over the bar.
- 25Enzo Le Fee (Sunderland) tries to curl the free kick over the wall, but his effort misses the target.
- 24Sunderland are awarded a free kick from long range.
- 23Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) is booked by Peter Bankes for a foul on an opponent.
- 22Omar Marmoush (Tottenham) strikes from the edge of the box, but miscues it and sends the ball well over the bar.
- 22Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham) races towards goal, but the defender tracks back well to make the challenge.
- 20A Tottenham player times his run too early and the referee blows for offside.
- 19Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) holds his opponent back to stop him reaching the ball; the referee blows for a foul.
- 19Tottenham take the free kick short.
- 17Jules Ahoka (Sunderland) clearly isn't following the Golden Rule. A reckless challenge leaves Peter Bankes with no choice but to blow for a foul.
- 17Tottenham are dictating the tempo with some crisp, short passing.
- 15Tottenham take the corner, but the defence clears it well to end the danger.
- 12The ref has checked the VAR and upgraded Thomas Meunier's (Sunderland) yellow card to a straight red. He's off!
- 12A red card! Thomas Meunier (Sunderland) is sent off for a dangerous challenge. Peter Bankes's decision stands.
- 11VARPlay is halted as the referee receives a signal to review Thomas Meunier's (Sunderland) earlier challenge via VAR. This could be a red card!
- 10Thomas Meunier (Sunderland) is booked for a foul.
- 8Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham) with a reckless challenge; Peter Bankes blows for a foul.
- 7Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham) goes for the ball but catches the opponent's legs. Peter Bankes blows for a foul.
- 4Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland) collects the ball, beats his man and fires from range, but his effort goes well wide of the right post.
- 3Sunderland are knocking the ball around nicely.
- 1Dominic Solanke (Tottenham) slides a through ball, but a defender intercepts it.
- 1The referee blows the whistle and we are underway.
- 19:05The players are on the pitch and kick-off is moments away. Sunderland to get us started.
- 19:05Peter Bankes is the referee for today's match.
- 19:05The starting XIs have been announced; check them out in the Lineups section.
- 19:05Good afternoon, everyone! Welcome to our live text commentary, where we'll bring you instant updates on everything happening in the match.
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