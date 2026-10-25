Udinese vs AC Milan: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Udinese vs AC Milan: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: Udinese vs AC Milan. Kick-off: 26 October, 00:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Udinese starting lineup: 40. Okoye M., 14. Abankwah J., 30. Chakvetadze G., 9. Davis K., 32. Ekkelenkamp J., 27. Kabasele C., 11. Kamara H., 8. Karlstrom J. (captain), 16. Palma M., 24. Piotrowski J., 23. Vojvoda M.

Udinese head coach: Runjaic K.

AC Milan starting lineup: 16. Maignan M., 33. Bartesaghi D., 5. De Winter K., 13. Diawara S., 20. Hutchinson O., 30. Jashari A., 14. Modric L., 31. Pavlovic S., 11. Pulisic C., 9. Ramos G., 23. Tomori F.

AC Milan head coach: Amorim R.

Live report0-1 LIVE
25
Luka Modrić's (Milan) cross was cleared by the defenders.
22
Keinan Davis (Udinese) commits a foul. Matteo Marcenaro stops the match and is making a decision.
19
Possession 28:72.
15
Play stopped, Giorgi Chakvetadze (Udinese) handled the ball.
12
Golden opportunity! Davide Bartesaghi (AC Milan) received a pass inside the box and found space to shoot. He missed the target, and the ball went wide of the left post.
11
The corner kick is taken, but Udinese fail to capitalize, and the defender clears the ball away.
11
Hassane Kamara (Udinese) had a chance to shoot, unleashed a powerful long-range shot into the bottom left corner, forcing Mike Maignan into a fine save.
60-1
Goal! Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) brilliantly controlled a powerful pass from Luka Modrić inside the box, beat his defender, and fired the ball into the bottom right corner of the net. 0:1.
5
Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) delivers a dangerous cross into the box, but the defenders intercept.
3
Milan is showing great chemistry in their team play. They are passing the ball beautifully to each other. Teamwork is top-notch.
1
The match has just started.
00:45
The players are on the pitch, and AC Milan gets the match underway.
00:45
Let us introduce the referee for today's match, Matteo Marcenaro.
00:45
In the match details, you can review the team line-ups ahead of kickoff.
00:45
Welcome to our minute-by-minute text commentary of today's clash. You can follow all the key events on the pitch in text format. Enjoy the game.
UdineseAC MilanSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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