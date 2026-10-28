Parma vs Udinese: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·18·Sport
Parma vs Udinese: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Serie A: Parma vs Udinese. Kick-off: 28 October, 22:30 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Parma starting lineup: 30. Daffara G., 10. Bernabe A., 27. Britschgi S., 29. Carboni F., 15. Delprato E., 72. Drobnic D., 16. Keita M., 9. Romero D., 4. Sierro V., 19. Toure E. B., 37. Troilo M.

Parma substitutes: 11. Almqvist P., 40. Corvi E., 8. Cremaschi B., 25. De Martis T., 7. Diallo O., 34. Diego Carlos, 80. Fabbian G., 20. Frigan M., 22. Ghidotti S., 47. Konate A., 76. Lontani S., 3. Ndiaye A., 41. Nicolussi Caviglia H., 32. Ordonez C., 14. Valeri E.

Parma head coach: Gilardino A.

Udinese starting lineup: 40. Okoye M., 14. Abankwah J., 13. Bertola N., 30. Chakvetadze G., 9. Davis K., 32. Ekkelenkamp J., 27. Kabasele C., 11. Kamara H., 8. Karlstrom J., 16. Palma M., 10. Zaniolo N.

Udinese substitutes: 20. Arizala J., 77. Ebosse E., 46. Gomez U., 91. Jovanovic L., 4. Lovric S., 38. Miller L., 41. Mrozek B., 93. Padelli D., 24. Piotrowski J., 45. Vinciati G., 23. Vojvoda M., 6. Zarraga O.

Udinese head coach: Runjaic K.

ParmaUdineseSerie A
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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