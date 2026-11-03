Resignation in Serie A: Udinese appoints new head coach after 8-game winless streak

·4·Sport
Resignation in Serie A: Udinese appoints new head coach after 8-game winless streak

Another coaching resignation has taken place in the Italian Serie A. Udinese, caught in a spiral of failures and at risk of relegation, has officially announced the name of the team's new head coach. Italian specialist Paolo Zanetti has been appointed to this position.

The 43-year-old specialist replaced German coach Kosta Runjaic at the helm of the team. In an effort to halt the crisis and save the team from the relegation zone, the club's management signed a contract with Zanetti that will run until the end of the current season.

Why did Runjaic leave? Reasons for the crisis

The main reason for the coach's dismissal was the team's sharp decline and unsatisfactory results in recent times:

  • 8-game winless streak: Udinese had been leaving the pitch without a win for 8 consecutive matches in the Italian championship;

  • Disaster in 19th place: As a result of continued point losses, the team dropped to 19th place in the Serie A standings, directly into the danger zone;

  • Management decision: The worsening results forced the club's leadership to immediately terminate their cooperation with Runjaic.

Paolo Zanetti: The new savior and his task

Paolo Zanetti, who has been tasked with keeping Udinese in the elite division, has experience working with teams in difficult situations in Italian football:

  • Last job: The 43-year-old specialist's previous club was Serie A side Verona;

  • Main goal: The new head coach has been tasked primarily with fixing defensive instability, restoring the team's morale, and lifting Udinese out of the bottom of the table by the end of the season.

UdinesePaolo ZanettiItalian Serie AKosta Runjaic
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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