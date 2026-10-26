AC Milan secures a confident away win over Udinese and returns to the top four

Playing away in the 8th round of the Italian Serie A, AC Milan visited Udinese at the Friuli Stadium and secured a confident and crucial 2:0 victory.

Ruben Amorim's men took the initiative right from the start, scoring a goal in each half to continue their fight for the very top spots in the league table.

Quick start and consolidation of the win

The hosts' defensive plans were foiled in the opening minutes:

6th minute (Early goal by Pulisic): Just as the match got underway, American winger Christian Pulisic beat the opposing goalkeeper to put the "Rossoneri" ahead (0:1);

65th minute (Hutchinson's decisive strike): In the second half, just as Udinese were trying to restore parity, Hutchinson accurately finished off a counterattack to make it 0:2;

Control and discipline: On the pitch, the midfield line led by the experienced Luka Modrić maintained complete control of the ball, keeping a clean sheet.

League table: 18 points and a return to the top four

These three hard-earned points significantly improved Milan's standing:

AC Milan climbs to 4th place: Amorim's team brought their points tally to 18 , returning to 4th place in the championship table and strengthening their position among the leaders;

Udinese in the danger zone: Experiencing difficult days this season, the team from Udine has only 4 points and remains in 17th place in the league table.

Match details:

Serie A. Round 8

«Udineze» — «Milan» 0:2

October 25, Friuli Stadium