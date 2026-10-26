AC Milan secures a confident away win over Udinese and returns to the top four

·57·Sport
AC Milan secures a confident away win over Udinese and returns to the top four

Playing away in the 8th round of the Italian Serie A, AC Milan visited Udinese at the Friuli Stadium and secured a confident and crucial 2:0 victory.

Ruben Amorim's men took the initiative right from the start, scoring a goal in each half to continue their fight for the very top spots in the league table.

Quick start and consolidation of the win

The hosts' defensive plans were foiled in the opening minutes:

  • 6th minute (Early goal by Pulisic): Just as the match got underway, American winger Christian Pulisic beat the opposing goalkeeper to put the "Rossoneri" ahead (0:1);

  • 65th minute (Hutchinson's decisive strike): In the second half, just as Udinese were trying to restore parity, Hutchinson accurately finished off a counterattack to make it 0:2;

  • Control and discipline: On the pitch, the midfield line led by the experienced Luka Modrić maintained complete control of the ball, keeping a clean sheet.

League table: 18 points and a return to the top four

These three hard-earned points significantly improved Milan's standing:

  • AC Milan climbs to 4th place: Amorim's team brought their points tally to 18, returning to 4th place in the championship table and strengthening their position among the leaders;

  • Udinese in the danger zone: Experiencing difficult days this season, the team from Udine has only 4 points and remains in 17th place in the league table.

Match details:

Serie A. Round 8

«Udineze» — «Milan» 0:2

October 25, Friuli Stadium

  • Goals: Pulisic 6, Hutchinson 65.

  • Udinese: Okoye, Abankwah, Kabasele, Palma, Vojvoda (Zaniolo, 63), Petrovskiy (Miller, 46), Karlström (Lovrić, 83), Kamara (Arizala, 64), Chakvetadze, Ekkelenkamp, Davis (Vinciati, 83).

  • AC Milan: Maignan, de Winter, Pavlović, Diawara, Tomori (Musah, 73), Modrić, Jashari, Bartesaghi (Cisse, 85), Hutchinson (Loftus-Cheek 73, Comotto 90+1), Pulisic, Ramos (Camarda, 90+1).

  • Yellow cards: Ramos 39, Karlström 43, Modrić 90.

MilanUdineseItalian Serie AChristian Pulisic
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Udinese vs AC Milan: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryUdinese vs AC Milan: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryYesterday 23:50Udinese vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryUdinese vs Lecce: Lineups and Live Text Commentary18 October 14:34AC Milan vs Atalanta: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryAC Milan vs Atalanta: Lineups and Live Text Commentary18 October 20:04Fantastic comeback!: «Inter» recovers from 0:2 to defeat «Udinese» 5:3Fantastic comeback!: «Inter» recovers from 0:2 to defeat «Udinese» 5:315 September 06:36Liverpool views Christian Pulisic as a worthy replacement for Mohamed SalahLiverpool views Christian Pulisic as a worthy replacement for Mohamed Salah24 July 22:19Christian Pulisic Praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Broadcasting SkillsChristian Pulisic Praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Broadcasting Skills1 July 04:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester