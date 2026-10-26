Javohir Sindarov to compete in $425,000 tournament in the USA

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Javohir Sindarov to compete in $425,000 tournament in the USA

Uzbekistani Grandmaster Javohir Sindarov will participate in the Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown tournament in St. Louis, USA, ahead of his world championship match. This was reported by international chess publications.

The competition will take place from October 27 to 29. Sindarov's opponents will be American grandmasters Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, as well as India's Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

Four chess players will participate in the tournament. Each participant will play against the other three opponents twice with both white and black pieces. Thus, each player will play six games per day, for a total of 18 games throughout the competition. All matches will be held in a rapid chess format with 10 minutes plus a five-second increment per move.

The total prize fund of the competition is $425,000. The winner will receive $125,000, the runner-up $94,000, the third-place finisher $72,000, and the fourth-place finisher $62,000. In addition, separate cash prizes will be awarded for victories on each day of play.

A unique feature of the tournament is that the number of points awarded for a win increases as the days progress. A win on the first day is worth one point, on the second day two points, and on the third day three points. This system allows players who are trailing to change the situation even on the final day of the competition.

This tournament will serve as an important preparatory stage for Javohir Sindarov before his world championship match. The Uzbekistani grandmaster will compete for the chess crown against the reigning world champion, India's Dommaraju Gukesh, in November.

Javohir SindarovClutch Chess: Champions Showdownchess
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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