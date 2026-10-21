Uzbek man says he was warned for painting his house wall in the national flag colors (video)

An Uzbek man stated that he painted his house wall in the colors of the country's national flag, after which preventive maintenance inspectors visited him.

According to the man, the inspectors issued him a warning. He is currently concerned that he might be fined for this incident.

Under the Law "On the National Flag of the Republic of Uzbekistan," the use of the national flag and its image must comply with established requirements. However, there is no official information stating whether painting a house wall in the flag's colors has been deemed an offense in this case or if a fine will be applied to the man.