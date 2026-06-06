10,000 mAh Battery and 185 Hz Display: Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Tested for the First Time

·32·Technology
10,000 mAh Battery and 185 Hz Display: Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Tested for the First Time

Renowned Chinese insider Digital Chat Station has shared interesting details about the next-generation flagship smartphone. According to the source, one of the manufacturers is testing a high-performance device equipped with a battery capacity of nearly 10,000 mAh. It is reported that this gadget is currently in the evaluation and technical testing phase. Ixbt.com reports .

The device's hardware is based on the SM8845 Pro platform, which is expected to launch on the market as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 6. This new chipset is predicted to significantly outperform previous generations not only in energy efficiency but also in computing power.

Another distinctive feature of the smartphone will be its display. According to reports, it will feature a flat LTPS screen with 1.5K resolution. Most surprisingly, the screen's refresh rate is said to be 185 Hz. If this information is confirmed, this model will have one of the fastest displays among modern Android smartphones.

Recall that Digital Chat Station previously accurately predicted the features of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones, as well as the Realme GT 7 Pro having a Samsung display and the Dimensity 9400 chip launching before the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

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