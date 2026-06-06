Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: More Interesting Camera and Compact Screen Than the Ultra Model

New details have emerged about Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro smartphone. According to reports, the device will be equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch display. This makes it significantly more compact than the Galaxy S27 Ultra model. Thanks to lower energy consumption during daily use due to the smaller screen, the Pro version may match or even surpass the Ultra in terms of battery life. Ixbt.com reports .

Both smartphones are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. This means the devices will have similar levels of performance and energy efficiency. Samsung is focusing not only on power but also on the harmony between software and hardware in the new generation.

The Galaxy S27 Pro may have an unexpected advantage in terms of camera capabilities. Rumors suggest it will receive the same main and ultra-wide sensors as the Ultra model, but will additionally be equipped with a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. For comparison, the Ultra model is said to abandon the 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, relying instead on cropping technology from the 200-megapixel main camera.

Thus, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro could become a more practical and interesting choice for most users compared to the Ultra model. Although the Ultra remains the most powerful flagship in the series, the Pro version is expected to occupy a distinct niche in the market with its compactness and improved telephoto lens.