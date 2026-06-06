Bayern Munich Revisits Tomas Araujo Option to Strengthen Defense

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Bayern Munich Revisits Tomas Araujo Option to Strengthen Defense

FC Bayern Munich is once again considering the transfer of Tomas Araujo. According to Sky, the Benfica central defender remains within the scope of interest of the German record champions. The Munich club has been linked with the 23-year-old player for a long time, and it is reported that preliminary negotiations with his representatives have already taken place. Goal.com reports .

Araujo has the ability to play both as a center-back and a right-back. This makes him a suitable alternative for Konrad Laimer or a primary option if Min-Jae Kim or Hiroki Ito were to leave the team. Such versatility is considered a very important factor in head coach Vincent Kompany's plans for the upcoming season.

However, the transfer will not be easy. The player recently signed a long-term contract with Benfica until 2029. The agreement reportedly includes a release clause ranging from 80 to 100 million euros. Chelsea has also expressed interest in the player, but Bayern is not yet ready to pay such a large sum.

Tomas Araujo is a product of the Benfica academy. Last season, he made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. So far, the Bayern management has not taken decisive steps regarding the transfer, with the club limiting itself to monitoring the situation of the 24-year-old defender.

Bayern MunichBenficaTransfersTomas AraujoFootball
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