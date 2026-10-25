Reports emerge of screen defects in foldable iPhone Duo

Reports have surfaced that Apple's foldable iPhone Duo smartphones are experiencing screen-related issues.

According to reports, some users have reported defects appearing on the foldable part of the display after using the device for just a few days. Specifically, black lines are said to appear on the screen and disruptions in display functionality have been observed.

Reports indicate that similar incidents have also been recorded in Japan, China, Australia, and other countries. According to some information, the problems were even observed while the smartphones were on display at retail outlets.

These reports raise questions regarding the durability of foldable smartphones, particularly the folding part of the screen.

For now, there is no precise information on how many devices have been affected and what caused the malfunctions. Apple has not yet issued an official comment regarding the situation.