iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: New Price List

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iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: New Price List

As of November 8, 2026, the new prices for the iPhone 18 series smartphones have been announced. The list includes the iPhone DUO, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Prices vary based on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card configuration.

iPhone DUO

• 256 GB — $2899
• 512 GB — $3299
• 1 TB — $5499
• 2 TB — $6299

iPhone 18 Pro, eSIM + eSIM

• 256 GB Silver — $1499
• 256 GB Glacier — $1519
• 256 GB Black — $1519
• 256 GB Burgundy — $1519
• 512 GB — $1749
• 1 TB — $2899

iPhone 18 Pro Max, eSIM + eSIM

• 256 GB Black — $1699
• 256 GB Silver — $1699
• 256 GB Glacier — $1719
• 256 GB Burgundy — $1709
• 512 GB Black — $1949
• 512 GB Silver — $1979
• 512 GB Glacier — $1979
• 512 GB Burgundy — $1949
• 1 TB — $2649

iPhone 18 Pro, SIM + eSIM

• 256 GB Silver — $1579
• 256 GB Glacier — $1579
• 256 GB Black — $1679
• 256 GB Burgundy — $1679
• 512 GB — $1899
• 1 TB — $2799

iPhone 18 Pro Max, SIM + eSIM

• 256 GB Glacier — $1739
• 256 GB Black — $1729 (promotional price)
• 256 GB Silver — $1709
• 256 GB Burgundy — $1789
• 512 GB Black — $1999
• 512 GB Silver — $2009
• 512 GB Burgundy — $2029
• 512 GB Glacier — $2009
• 1 TB Black — $2649
• 1 TB Burgundy — $2699
• 1 TB Glacier — $2999
• 1 TB Silver — $2799

The listed prices are valid as of November 8, 2026. Smartphone prices are subject to daily change.

iPhone 18iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxiPhone DUOApple
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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