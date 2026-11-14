How much are the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max selling for?

2 min read10
How much are the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max selling for?

As of November 14, the new prices for the iPhone 18 series smartphones have been announced. The list includes the iPhone DUO, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Prices vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card configuration.

iPhone DUO:

• 256 GB — $3199

• 512 GB — $3699

• 1 TB — $5499

• 2 TB — $6299

eSIM + eSIM version:

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB, Silver — $1579

• 256 GB, Glacier — $1579

• 256 GB, Black — $1619

• 256 GB, Burgundy — $1649

• 512 GB — $1999

• 1 TB — $2899

iPhone 18 Pro Max:

• 256 GB, Black — $1749

• 256 GB, Silver — $1739

• 256 GB, Glacier — $1749

• 256 GB, Burgundy — $1759

• 512 GB, Black — $2149

• 512 GB, Silver — $2149

• 512 GB, Glacier — $2099

• 512 GB, Burgundy — $2099

• 1 TB — $2899

• 2 TB, Black — $2899 (mega discount)

SIM + eSIM version:

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB, Silver — $1649

• 256 GB, Glacier — $1599

• 256 GB, Black — $1709

• 256 GB, Burgundy — $1709

• 512 GB — $1999

• 1 TB — $2999

iPhone 18 Pro Max:

• 256 GB, Glacier — $1779

• 256 GB, Black — $1819

• 256 GB, Silver — $1779

• 256 GB, Burgundy — $1819

• 512 GB, Black — $2199

• 512 GB, Silver — $2199

• 512 GB, Burgundy — $2199

• 512 GB, Glacier — $2199

• 1 TB, Black — $2999

• 1 TB, Burgundy — $2999

• 1 TB, Glacier — $3299

• 1 TB, Silver — $3299


The prices listed are as of November 14, 2026. According to the seller, smartphone prices may change daily.

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Nodirbek Razzokov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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