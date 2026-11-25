As of November 25, 2026, the prices for iPhone smartphones have been presented. The list includes iPhone 15 and 16 models, as well as various storage capacity, color, and SIM configuration variants of the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 15 and 16 series

• iPhone 15 128 GB — $659;

• iPhone 16 128 GB — $849;

• iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB — $1099;

• iPhone 16 Pro 256 GB — $1199;

• iPhone 16 Pro 512 GB — $1299;

• iPhone 16 Pro Max 256 GB — $1299;

• iPhone 16 Pro Max 512 GB — $1399.

iPhone 17 series: eSIM + eSIM