iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices as of November 3

·4·Technology
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices as of November 3

As of November 3, 2026, the prices for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Duo devices have been updated. The smartphones are offered at various prices depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card configuration.

iPhone Duo:

• 256 GB: $2,799
• 512 GB: $3,299

E-SIM + E-SIM

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB, Silver: $1,519
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,529
• 256 GB, Black: $1,519
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,529
• 512 GB: $1,799
• 1 TB: $2,899

iPhone 18 Pro Max:

• 256 GB, Black: $1,699
• 256 GB, Silver: $1,719
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,729
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,739
• 512 GB, Black: $1,949
• 512 GB, Silver: $1,979
• 512 GB, Glacier: $1,979
• 512 GB, Burgundy: $1,999
• 1 TB: $2,599

SIM + E-SIM

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB, Silver: $1,539
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,559
• 256 GB, Black: $1,579
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,579
• 512 GB: $1,899
• 1 TB: $2,799

iPhone 18 Pro Max:

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,759
• 256 GB, Black: $1,719
• 256 GB, Silver: $1,719
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,819
• 512 GB, Black: $1,999
• 512 GB, Silver: $2,029
• 512 GB, Burgundy: $1,999
• 512 GB, Glacier: $2,149
• 1 TB, Black: $2,649
• 1 TB, Burgundy: $2,699
• 1 TB, Glacier: $2,999
• 1 TB, Silver: $2,999

The prices listed are valid as of November 3, 2026. Smartphone prices are subject to daily change.

iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxiPhone DuoApple
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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