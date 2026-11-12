How much are the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max selling for today?

As of November 12, 2026, the new prices for the iPhone 18 series smartphones have been announced. The list includes the iPhone DUO, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Prices vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card configuration.

iPhone DUO

• 256 GB — $2999

• 512 GB — $3399

• 1 TB — $5499

• 2 TB — $6299

iPhone 18 Pro, eSIM + eSIM

• 256 GB Silver — $1599

• 256 GB Glacier — $1599

• 256 GB Black — $1649

• 256 GB Burgundy — $1649

• 512 GB — $1999

• 1 TB — $2899

iPhone 18 Pro Max, eSIM + eSIM