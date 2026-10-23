iPhone Duo being sold at the «Malika» market at the price of Spark

·48·Technology
iPhone Duo being sold at the «Malika» market at the price of Spark

Apple's new iPhone Duo device is being put on sale in Tashkent at prices ranging from 4 thousand to 5 thousand dollars. Videos regarding the sales at the «Malika» market have started spreading on social networks.

According to the provided information, 4 thousand dollars is being asked for the 256 GB memory version of the device, and 5 thousand dollars for the 512 GB version.

Prices have also been set on classifieds websites depending on the various memory capacities and colors of the iPhone Duo. There, the devices are being offered at values ranging from 4 thousand to 5 thousand dollars.

AppleiPhone DuoMalika marketTashkent
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Apple Finally Takes a Historic Step: First Foldable iPhone Duo IntroducedApple Finally Takes a Historic Step: First Foldable iPhone Duo Introduced10 September 08:18Prices of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 13Prices of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 1313 October 12:28New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announcedNew prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced8 October 11:32Is the iPhone 18 Pro Max on sale in Tashkent? You'll be surprised by the stated priceIs the iPhone 18 Pro Max on sale in Tashkent? You'll be surprised by the stated price19 September 13:20iPad prices at Malika market as of April 28iPad prices at Malika market as of April 2828 April 12:20iPhone 17 price starts at $889 at MalikaiPhone 17 price starts at $889 at Malika28 April 12:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4
Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updated
Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updated