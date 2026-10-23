iPhone Duo being sold at the «Malika» market at the price of Spark

Apple's new iPhone Duo device is being put on sale in Tashkent at prices ranging from 4 thousand to 5 thousand dollars. Videos regarding the sales at the «Malika» market have started spreading on social networks.

According to the provided information, 4 thousand dollars is being asked for the 256 GB memory version of the device, and 5 thousand dollars for the 512 GB version.

Prices have also been set on classifieds websites depending on the various memory capacities and colors of the iPhone Duo. There, the devices are being offered at values ranging from 4 thousand to 5 thousand dollars.