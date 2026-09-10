Apple Finally Takes a Historic Step: First Foldable iPhone Duo Introduced

Apple has finally taken the step that has been awaited for years. The company has officially unveiled its first foldable iPhone. iPhone Duo The device, introduced under the name, looks like a regular smartphone when closed, but unfolds into a large 7.6-inch screen.

The starting price of the device is $1,999, pre-orders begin on October 16, and official sales will start on October 23. will be launched.

This is not just another new model for Apple. The iPhone Duo is the company's first serious entry into the foldable smartphone market and is considered one of the biggest changes in Apple's smartphone design.

Apple finally 'folds': What does the iPhone Duo look like?

The iPhone Duo opens horizontally like a book. When closed, the device has a 5.4-inch external screen.

When the phone is opened, the user is provided with a 7.6-inch internal display . Apple describes this screen as the largest display in iPhone history.

Interestingly, Apple has matched the aspect ratio between the two screens. Therefore, when the device is opened, the content does not change abruptly but adapts to the larger area.

This approach expands the possibilities of using the smartphone as a phone, a small tablet, and a work device simultaneously.

The front camera has also changed

One of the most interesting aspects of the iPhone Duo design is the internal camera solution.

Apple has placed the selfie camera under the internal display. This reduces the need for a visible cutout for a traditional camera on the large 7.6-inch screen.

The company has also tried to make the line between the folding mechanism and the screen as invisible as possible. Apple used a special hinge construction.

Titanium body: Why did Apple choose this material?

The iPhone Duo body uses Grade 5 titanium .

According to Apple's official information, the device is crafted with a titanium body and has a mirror-polished surface.

The company has placed great emphasis not only on the appearance but also on the durability of the foldable smartphone.

Information has been provided that the device also has IP68-rated water and dust resistance.

24-hour battery and 50 percent in 20 minutes

One of the biggest questions with foldable smartphones is the battery.

Apple is presenting the iPhone Duo as a device that can work throughout the day despite its dual-screen design. According to the company, the smartphone can work for up to 24 hours when using both screens .

The device is said to charge up to 50 percent in 20 minutes . Reuters also confirms that Apple's presentation noted the possibility of 24-hour mixed dual-screen usage and fast charging up to 50 percent in 20 minutes.

Key features of the iPhone Duo

Feature iPhone Duo Model iPhone Duo External screen 5.4 inches Internal screen 7.6 inches Construction Folds like a book Body Grade 5 titanium Processor A20 Pro Battery Up to 24 hours Fast charging Up to 50% in 20 minutes Operating system iOS 27 Price From $1,999 Pre-order October 16 Sales start October 23 Colors Star White, Night Sky

According to official Apple information, the two main colors of the iPhone Duo are Star White and Night Sky .

A20 Pro and the new iOS 27: Great opportunities for a large screen

The iPhone Duo is not limited to just a foldable body.

The device is equipped with Apple's new A20 Pro chip. The company emphasizes multitasking, gaming, video viewing, and performing multiple tasks simultaneously when using the internal screen.

iOS 27 is also adapted to this format. Capabilities for working with multiple apps on a large screen, viewing content more broadly, and utilizing screen space efficiently have been expanded.

This aspect brings the iPhone Duo closer to a small tablet that fits in your pocketthan a regular smartphone.

The biggest question — who is the $1,999 iPhone for?

The most discussed aspect of the iPhone Duo is clearly its price.

$1,999 is considered a very high price even among Apple smartphones. Therefore, the company's new device is not aimed at the mass market but primarily at the premium segment.

Furthermore, Apple appeared later in the foldable smartphone market. Companies like Samsung and Huawei have been competing in this segment for several years.

However, Apple's late entry may not be a disadvantage but an advantage. The company is entering the market by studying the experience of existing foldable smartphones and combining the screen, hinge, software, and ecosystem. Reuters analysis also highlights that Apple's entry could popularize the foldable smartphone market.

Has a new era begun for Apple?

The presentation of the iPhone Duo has another important aspect for Apple. This was the first major presentation under the leadership of the company's new CEO, John Ternus . In this sense, the foldable iPhone could be not only a new product but also a symbol of Apple's future smartphone strategy.

The company is trying to elevate the iPhone design to the level of one of the biggest changes since the first iPhone.

And most importantly, Apple is no longer an observer of the foldable smartphone market. The company itself has entered this race.

Conclusion: Apple was late, but it could change the market

Samsung and Huawei brought the concept of foldable smartphones to the public several years ago. Apple entered the field after this technology had matured significantly.

As a result, the iPhone Duo:

5.4-inch external screen;

7.6-inch internal display;

titanium body;

A20 Pro chip;

iOS 27;

Up to 24-hour battery;

fast charging;

multitasking on a large screen;

$1,999 starting price

has become Apple's new premium product.

Orders will be accepted from October 16, and the iPhone Duo will officially go on sale from October 23.

Now the main question is different: Will Apple's first foldable iPhone remain just an expensive new device, or will it set a new standard in the entire smartphone market?