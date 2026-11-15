iPhone DUO and iPhone 18 Pro prices updated

Prices for the iPhone 18 series smartphones for November 15, 2026, have been announced. The most affordable version of the iPhone DUO with 256 GB of storage is offered at $3399. For Pro and Pro Max models, prices vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card type.

iPhone DUO prices:

• 256 GB storage — $3399

• 512 GB storage — $3699

• 1 TB storage — $5499

• 2 TB storage — $6299

eSIM+eSIM versions

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB, Silver — $1579

• 256 GB, Glacier — $1579

• 256 GB, Black — $1619

• 256 GB, Burgundy — $1649

• 512 GB — $2099

• 1 TB — $2799

iPhone 18 Pro Max:

• 256 GB, Black — $1779

• 256 GB, Silver — $1739

• 256 GB, Glacier — $1749

• 256 GB, Burgundy — $1759