iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices announced
Prices for Apple's iPhone 18 series smartphones as of November 29 have been revealed. The list includes the iPhone DUO, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The devices are offered at various prices depending on storage capacity, color, and SIM+eSIM or eSIM+eSIM configurations.
iPhone 18 DUO
• 256 GB — $2699
• 512 GB — $3199
• 1 TB — $4899
• 2 TB — $5099
iPhone 18 Pro (eSIM+eSIM)
256 GB:
• Silver — $1499
• glacier — $1499
• black — $1499
• Burgundy — $1519
• 512 GB — $1799
• 1 TB — $2799
iPhone 18 Pro Max (eSIM+eSIM)
256 GB:
• Black — -$1699
• Silver — -$1719
• Glacier — -$1719
• Burgundy — -$1679
512 GB:
• Black — $1979
• Silver — -$1999
• Glacier — -$1999
• Burgundy — -$1979
• 1 TB — $2599
iPhone 18 Pro (SIM+eSIM)
256 GB:
• Silver — $1579
• Glacier — $1579
• Black — $1619
• Burgundy — $1569
• 512 GB — $1849
• 1 TB — $2799
iPhone 18 Pro Max (SIM+eSIM)
256 GB:
• Glacier — -$1759
• Black — -$1719
• Silver — -$1739
• Burgundy — -$1739
512 GB:
• Black — -$1999
• Silver — -$2099
• Burgundy — -$1999
• Glacier — -$2019
1 TB:
• Black — $2729
• Burgundy — $2729
• Glacier — $2749
• Silver — $2999
Prices are provided as of November 29, 2026. Prices are subject to daily change.
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