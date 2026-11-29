Prices for Apple's iPhone 18 series smartphones as of November 29 have been revealed. The list includes the iPhone DUO, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The devices are offered at various prices depending on storage capacity, color, and SIM+eSIM or eSIM+eSIM configurations.

iPhone 18 DUO

• 256 GB — $2699

• 512 GB — $3199

• 1 TB — $4899

• 2 TB — $5099

iPhone 18 Pro (eSIM+eSIM)

256 GB:

• Silver — $1499

• glacier — $1499

• black — $1499

• Burgundy — $1519

• 512 GB — $1799

• 1 TB — $2799

iPhone 18 Pro Max (eSIM+eSIM)