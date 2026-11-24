Today's prices for the Apple iPhone 18 series smartphones have been released. The list includes the iPhone DUO, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Prices vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card configuration.

iPhone DUO

• 256 GB — $3099

• 512 GB — $3499

• 1 TB — $5099

• 2 TB — $6199

eSIM + eSIM

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB Silver — $1549

• 256 GB Glacier — $1579

• 256 GB Black — $1599

• 256 GB Burgundy — $1619

• 512 GB — $1849

• 1 TB — $2799

iPhone 18 Pro Max:

• 256 GB Black — $1749

• 256 GB Silver — $1749

• 256 GB Glacier — $1759

• 256 GB Burgundy — $1699

• 512 GB Black — $2039

• 512 GB Silver — $2099

• 512 GB Glacier — $2049

• 512 GB Burgundy — $2139

• 1 TB — $2899