Large Lake Forms in Bukhara Desert

A large body of water has formed north of Gazli town in Peshku District, Bukhara Region, following rainfall over the past six months that was three times above normal. The Ecological Party reported this.

It is noted that this lake formed in the previously dry 'Shorbuloq' area. Its total area currently covers approximately 80 square kilometers. This figure attracts attention as it is significantly larger than the combined volume of Bukhara city and the Charvak Reservoir.

According to experts, the accumulation of water was influenced not only by heavy rainfall but also by work carried out by the Ministry of Water Resources. Specifically, groundwater from surrounding areas was directed to this region through small canals dug to develop fisheries. Water is also flowing in through a collector canal with a total length of 126 kilometers.

For reference, there are over 500 lakes in Uzbekistan. Most of them are seasonal or relatively small. Currently, the largest body of water in the country is the Aydar-Arnasay lake system, located in the Jizzakh and Navoiy regions, covering a total area of approximately 3,500–4,000 square kilometers.