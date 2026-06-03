Large Lake Forms in Bukhara Desert

·60·Uzbekistan
Large Lake Forms in Bukhara Desert

A large body of water has formed north of Gazli town in Peshku District, Bukhara Region, following rainfall over the past six months that was three times above normal. The Ecological Party reported this.

It is noted that this lake formed in the previously dry 'Shorbuloq' area. Its total area currently covers approximately 80 square kilometers. This figure attracts attention as it is significantly larger than the combined volume of Bukhara city and the Charvak Reservoir.

According to experts, the accumulation of water was influenced not only by heavy rainfall but also by work carried out by the Ministry of Water Resources. Specifically, groundwater from surrounding areas was directed to this region through small canals dug to develop fisheries. Water is also flowing in through a collector canal with a total length of 126 kilometers.

For reference, there are over 500 lakes in Uzbekistan. Most of them are seasonal or relatively small. Currently, the largest body of water in the country is the Aydar-Arnasay lake system, located in the Jizzakh and Navoiy regions, covering a total area of approximately 3,500–4,000 square kilometers.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

143.6 Billion UZS Cashback Approved for AprilToday, 08:14Uzbekistan Delivers Agricultural Seeds to AfghanistanToday, 04:54New Flights May Be Launched Between Uzbekistan and Hong KongToday, 04:48Presidential Decree Grants Preferential Loans of Up to 100 Million Soums to YouthYesterday, 11:02Return dates for Uzbek pilgrims announcedYesterday, 09:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Uzbekistan sets a record: over 12,000 samsas prepared (video)
Central Bank responds to reports about 500,000 soum banknote
Kyrgyzstan returns 21 tons of watermelons imported from Uzbekistan
Important changes coming into effect from June 1 announced
Heavy rain and cooling replace hot weather in Uzbekistan
Electricity tariffs to rise, bill for 500 kWh to change
Changes made to the procedure for paying the childbirth allowance in Uzbekistan
Eid al-Adha date officially announced in Uzbekistan