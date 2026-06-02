Greater focus on creators behind hit songs: new benefits announced

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during a meeting with representatives of the culture and arts sector, announced new initiatives aimed at supporting poets, writers, and playwrights whose poems have become popular songs.

It is noted that such creators will now be regularly encouraged by the state. Specifically, they will be paid a monthly fee (honorarium) of 5 million soums throughout the year, which will help them maintain stable creative activities.

Furthermore, they will be granted the right to free travel on airplanes, trains, and public transport across Uzbekistan. Medical treatment costs at specialized medical centers will be fully covered by the state budget.

Additionally, special masterclass schools and creative houses will be established for these creators, expanding opportunities to pass on their experience to the younger generation.

Another important update is that the best creators of the year will be selected and specially awarded during the annual “National Creators Congress” in Uzbekistan, which is expected to give new momentum to the development of national culture and art.