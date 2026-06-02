Presidential Decree Grants Preferential Loans of Up to 100 Million Soums to Youth

·133·Uzbekistan
Presidential Decree Grants Preferential Loans of Up to 100 Million Soums to Youth

To support youth, preferential loans of up to 100 million soums will be allocated. Presidential Decree No. PQ-210 has been adopted in this regard.

According to the decree, Aloqabank will provide loans for up to 7 years to citizens under 31 within the 'Youth Business' program. A grace period of up to 1 year for the principal and up to 3 months for interest payments is established.

Preferential microloans are issued based on an insurance policy or third-party guarantee. Up to 20 million soums can be provided for learning foreign languages, digital technologies, and modern professions.

Additionally, loans of up to 50 million soums are allocated for social media marketing, mobilography, freelancing, online stores, and self-employment projects.

Funding of up to 50 million soums is also provided for sewing, home-based work, processing, and manufacturing projects. For bakery and confectionery production and sales, preferential microloans of up to 100 million soums are available.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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