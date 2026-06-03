How Much Gasoline Was Produced in Uzbekistan in 4 Months?

·42·Economy
How Much Gasoline Was Produced in Uzbekistan in 4 Months?

According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbekistan produced 417.5 thousand tons of motor gasoline in January–April 2026. This figure indicates that fuel production volumes in the country remain at a high level.

According to the report, 1.3 million tons of coal and 209 thousand tons of oil were extracted during this period. Additionally, 381 thousand tons of diesel fuel were produced.

In the energy sector, 12.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 319.3 thousand tons of gas condensate were produced. These figures confirm the significant role of the country's fuel and energy complex in the economy.

In addition, 80.6 thousand automobile engines were manufactured in Uzbekistan during the first four months of the year.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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