143.6 Billion UZS Cashback Approved for April

·38·Uzbekistan
143.6 Billion UZS Cashback Approved for April

The Tax Committee has approved the majority of cashback payments for purchases made in April 2026.

According to official data, a total of 143.6 billion UZS in cashback has been authorized for payment to over 6.5 million citizens.

Citizens can transfer approved funds to their bank cards via the Soliq mobile app. Identity verification via Face ID is required within the app.

Remaining cashback amounts will be approved gradually as entrepreneurs submit tax reports, errors are corrected, and debts are settled.

Under current regulations, cashback is calculated on purchases up to 24,720,000 UZS per month. The maximum cashback amount is 247,200 UZS.

Tax CommitteeSoliqFace ID
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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